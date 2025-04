The Saturday Afternoon Program is a great soundtrack to your afternoon, whether you’re pruning the roses, painting the bathroom or relaxing with a sandwich, a cup of coffee and a good book. It’s easy-listening all the way, with Lady Ella, Simone, Cebrano & Sinatra, or ONJ, Pryor & Farnsie, with some Streisand, Bennett & Buble.You can enjoy songs from the great stage musicals and cinema soundtracks, as well as chart hits from then and now. Combine that with Word of The Day, some classic comedy, and movie reviews from Movies At Dusk host Greg King, and you’ve found simply the best way to ease in to your weekend.