The Saturday Afternoon Program
with Peter Cassidy
Scheduled on
|Saturday
|12:00 pm
|3:00 pm
Tagged as Music, Talk
The Saturday Afternoon Program with Peter Cassidy
The Saturday Afternoon Program is a great soundtrack to your afternoon, whether you’re pruning the roses, painting the bathroom or relaxing with a sandwich, a cup of coffee and a good book. It’s easy-listening all the way, with Lady Ella, Simone, Cebrano & Sinatra, or ONJ, Pryor & Farnsie, with some Streisand, Bennett & Buble.
You can enjoy songs from the great stage musicals and cinema soundtracks, as well as chart hits from then and now. Combine that with Word of The Day, some classic comedy, and movie reviews from Movies At Dusk host Greg King, and you’ve found simply the best way to ease in to your weekend.
The Saturday Afternoon Program crew
Peter Cassidy – Life Member Committee of Management – Sponsorship Coordinator Since 1995 Peter has produced and presented the Easy Listening Saturday Afternoon Program (one of the longest running, continuous live-to-air programs on this station and possibly the wider community). For the past 15 years he has also produced and presented the Monday, now Tuesday […]