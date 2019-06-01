3WBC welcomes new members. Becoming a member of 3WBC has many advantages:

Your membership fees help support the station

You can take an active role in the running of the station

You can gain new skills – all members have the opportunity to learn or improve their skills presenting or producing a program, subject to availability

Help shape the future and direction of the station – as a member of 3WBC you have the right to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, as well as nominate for a position on the Committee of Management or one of the various sub-committees

Members are also entitled to discounts and occasional special offers through our sponsors and partners.

Membership type Annual Fee Full $35 Pensioner, student or concession $20 Family $50 Corporate $50

You can now sign up online to become a member!

Signup to become a member now.

We accept payment from all major credit cards as well as bank transfer.