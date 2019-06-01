Become A Member
3WBC welcomes new members. Becoming a member of 3WBC has many advantages:
- Your membership fees help support the station
- You can take an active role in the running of the station
- You can gain new skills – all members have the opportunity to learn or improve their skills presenting or producing a program, subject to availability
- Help shape the future and direction of the station – as a member of 3WBC you have the right to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, as well as nominate for a position on the Committee of Management or one of the various sub-committees
Members are also entitled to discounts and occasional special offers through our sponsors and partners.
|Membership type
|Annual Fee
|Full
|$35
|Pensioner, student or concession
|$20
|Family
|$50
|Corporate
|$50
You can now sign up online to become a member!
Signup to become a member now.
We accept payment from all major credit cards as well as bank transfer.