Roundabout

with Various Presenters

Scheduled on

Tuesday 4:00 pm 6:00 pm

Tagged as , ,
The Roundabout concept seeks to provide a variety of music in a range of styles and genres, concluding with an hour of diverse jazz in Part 2 from 5 till 6 on Tuesday evenings.

Like Jazz For Lunch on Wednesdays at noon, the aim of Part 2 is to provide listenable and enjoyable jazz, often with a particular theme, and with a little history and background thrown in.
Read more
Roundabout crew

Ian Richardson

3WBC Profile – Ian Richardson I present two hours of jazz each Wednesday at noon and one hour of jazz each Tuesday at 5pm. I was recruited to 3WBC by John Worcester in 2000. My first interest in music came via the school recorder. I really wanted to play the drums, but my parents and […]

You may also like

The Club Show

Evocation

After Hours

94.1FM 3WBC

Current track

Title

Artist