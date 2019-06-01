Roundabout
with Various Presenters
Scheduled on
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm
|6:00 pm
Tagged as Jazz, Music, Talk
The Roundabout concept seeks to provide a variety of music in a range of styles and genres, concluding with an hour of diverse jazz in Part 2 from 5 till 6 on Tuesday evenings.
Like Jazz For Lunch on Wednesdays at noon, the aim of Part 2 is to provide listenable and enjoyable jazz, often with a particular theme, and with a little history and background thrown in.
Roundabout crew
3WBC Profile – Ian Richardson I present two hours of jazz each Wednesday at noon and one hour of jazz each Tuesday at 5pm. I was recruited to 3WBC by John Worcester in 2000. My first interest in music came via the school recorder. I really wanted to play the drums, but my parents and […]