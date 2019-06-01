If rainy days and Mondays get you down, start your week with Tuesday Breakfast. Radio as it used to be – a good mix of weather, traffic & train information, news from around the country and overseas, over a background of contemporary chart music to get you up and about and into the day.Tune in to hear a chat with regular local and overseas guests including: the Mayor of Whitehorse, Aussie George in Boston, Neighbourhood Watch, Victoria Police, the RSPCA and others, addressing issues of importance to local listeners.And not to be missed, the announcement of the Tuesday Breakfast Knucklehead of The Week, awarded to those people or organisations whose public statements or acts of gross stupidity or thoughtlessness leave us gob-smacked!