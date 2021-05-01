Glenferrie Festival

The festival was a huge success and 94.1fm 3WBC were delighted to be a part of all the fun. KJ from ‘The Rhythm Association’ did a superb job hosting the first part of 3WBC’s live broadcast from the festival and roving amongst the festival goers interviewing anyone who was game for a chat. Our veteran broadcaster Peter Cassidy handled the second part of our live broadcast in his usual highly professional way. While our mobile studio was kept busy our resident ‘balloonologist’ Michael Crichton kept the crowd very well entertained all day – thanks Michael!