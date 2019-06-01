Jazz For Lunch seeks to maintain the tradition set by Max Chadwick and Peter Edwards, and more recently Terry Phibbs, to provide listenable and enjoyable jazz for this prime time slot.The music, which frequently highlights our world class Australian jazz, includes the New Orleans, Dixieland, Big Band Swing, Be Bop, Cool, Hard Bop and Jazz Fusion periods, showing influences of Latin, Classical and Pop / Rock.A little history and background is thrown in and the aim is always to entertain and lift the spirits while appealing to listeners from the jazz world as well as a wider audience.Accordingly, some areas of jazz that would appeal to aficionados are not suitable for this program.