Jazz For Lunch
with Ian Richardson
Scheduled on
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm
|2:00 pm
Tagged as Music
Jazz For Lunch seeks to maintain the tradition set by Max Chadwick and Peter Edwards, and more recently Terry Phibbs, to provide listenable and enjoyable jazz for this prime time slot.
The music, which frequently highlights our world class Australian jazz, includes the New Orleans, Dixieland, Big Band Swing, Be Bop, Cool, Hard Bop and Jazz Fusion periods, showing influences of Latin, Classical and Pop / Rock.
A little history and background is thrown in and the aim is always to entertain and lift the spirits while appealing to listeners from the jazz world as well as a wider audience.
Accordingly, some areas of jazz that would appeal to aficionados are not suitable for this program.
Jazz For Lunch crew
3WBC Profile – Ian Richardson I present two hours of jazz each Wednesday at noon and one hour of jazz each Tuesday at 5pm. I was recruited to 3WBC by John Worcester in 2000. My first interest in music came via the school recorder. I really wanted to play the drums, but my parents and […]