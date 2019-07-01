‘Rock and Roll All Night’ is a celebration of everything rock, spanning all decades of the genre, and exploring every sub genre, eventually.From head banging stadium stompers to soft lyrical masterpieces, your ears will be blessed with different sounds. From classic hits, to forgotten favourites, and even rare deep cuts, you will never know what will be played next.Want to relisten to any song that was played, or want to see every song that has been played so far? You are in luck, as the official Spotify playlist is available to listen to NOW!