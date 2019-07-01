Rock and Roll All Night
With Joey Dibennardo
Scheduled on
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm
|8:00 pm
Tagged as Music, Talk
‘Rock and Roll All Night’ is a celebration of everything rock, spanning all decades of the genre, and exploring every sub genre, eventually.
From head banging stadium stompers to soft lyrical masterpieces, your ears will be blessed with different sounds. From classic hits, to forgotten favourites, and even rare deep cuts, you will never know what will be played next.
Want to relisten to any song that was played, or want to see every song that has been played so far? You are in luck, as the official Spotify playlist is available to listen to NOW!
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/39RXZpuhqPTzKE8ZsA136k?si=311d5557258d42d4
From head banging stadium stompers to soft lyrical masterpieces, your ears will be blessed with different sounds. From classic hits, to forgotten favourites, and even rare deep cuts, you will never know what will be played next.
Want to relisten to any song that was played, or want to see every song that has been played so far? You are in luck, as the official Spotify playlist is available to listen to NOW!
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/39RXZpuhqPTzKE8ZsA136k?si=311d5557258d42d4
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Rock and Roll All Night crew
Joey Dibennardo is the creator and presenter/producer of ‘Rock and Roll All Night’, a program that celebrates all things rock and roll. Join him (almost) every Tuesday from 6pm-8pm for classic hits, forgotten favourites, and deep cuts. Although he is from Gen Z, Joey has a high level of love and appreciation for older music […]