The Rhythm Association with KJ has its feet in the genres of Soul, Motown, Disco, R&B, Funk & Blues, showcasing classics and new music each week. With static and rotating weekly segments including Friday Disco Dance Song, Lights down and Song for a Story, it is more than just one song and rhythm that unites us. The Rhythm Association is packed with tunes to set the right mood every Friday as the perfect way to start your weekend and put the week behind you. Check the shows Instagram at rhythm_association and Spotify for previous shows playlists searching The Rhythm Association.