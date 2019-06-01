Music with Annabel
with Ann Brownell
MONDAY 12 NOON UNTIL 2PM - MUSIC WITH ANNABEL
At 1:00pm enjoy Celtic Corner with traditional folk music from Ireland, Scotland & Wales.
TUESDAY 12 NOON UNTIL 2PM - MUSIC WITH ANNABEL
At 12:45pm sit back and enjoy Gems from Around the World including popular classical music and operas.
