Music with Annabel

with Ann Brownell

Monday 12:00 pm 2:00 pm
Tuesday 12:00 pm 2:00 pm

MONDAY 12 NOON UNTIL 2PM - MUSIC WITH ANNABEL
At 1:00pm enjoy Celtic Corner with traditional folk music from Ireland, Scotland & Wales.

TUESDAY 12 NOON UNTIL 2PM - MUSIC WITH ANNABEL
At 12:45pm sit back and enjoy Gems from Around the World including popular classical music and operas.
Ann Brownell

