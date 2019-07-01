Music with AVK

with Alistair Von Kunst

Scheduled on

Saturday 5:00 pm 7:00 pm

Tagged as
Alistair presents "Music with AVK", a mix of Australian and international artists especially selected to help you wind down at the end of the day and ease into the evening.

There are a number of special segments including Australian country/folk, covers, and instrumental.

Once a month the program features "Take five with Jimmy" where Alistair chats with Jimmy from Newcastle about 5 songs with a common thread.
Read more
Music with AVK crew

Alistair Von Kunst

Alistair presents “Music with AVK”, a mix of Australian and international artists especially selected to help you wind down at the end of the day and ease into the evening. There are a number of special segments including Australian country/folk, covers, and instrumental. Once a month the program features “Take five with Jimmy” where Alistair […]

You may also like

“Remember when I was young” Show

The Twilight Zone

Nightwaves

94.1FM 3WBC

Current track

Title

Artist