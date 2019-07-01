Music with AVK
with Alistair Von Kunst
Scheduled on
|Saturday
|5:00 pm
|7:00 pm
Tagged as Music
Alistair presents "Music with AVK", a mix of Australian and international artists especially selected to help you wind down at the end of the day and ease into the evening.
There are a number of special segments including Australian country/folk, covers, and instrumental.
Once a month the program features "Take five with Jimmy" where Alistair chats with Jimmy from Newcastle about 5 songs with a common thread.
Music with AVK crew
