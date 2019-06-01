A Lazy Sunday Afternoon

with Paula Hogg

Scheduled on

Sunday 12:00 pm 3:00 pm

You can find Paula on A Lazy Sunday Afternoon most Sundays at 12 until 3pm (excluding football broadcast days!). Her mix of cool and funky sounds – dating from the 30’s through to now – is the perfect antidote to the week’s stresses. Wind up the weekend with some classic performers and great new talent – and a look at the news headlines from the Melbourne daily newspapers at 1pm.
