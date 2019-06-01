Monday Night Live
with Phil Stevenson
Scheduled on
|Monday
|8:00 pm
|10:00 pm
Tagged as local information, Music, Talk
Monday Night Live is a Current Affairs program designed to inform and entertain.
The program consists of local and national news, views and opinions.
I'm joined each week by Medical, Legal, Business and Horticultural experts, with selected music from the 60s / 70s and 80s.
Monday Night Live crew
My background has in excess of 30 years in Broadcasting and Advertising. A business degree (MBA) with a major in marketing supported senior management roles as GM and CEO.