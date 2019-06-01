Evocation

with Serena Wilson

Scheduled on

Monday 8:00 pm 10:00 pm


Join Serena every Monday at 8pm for Evocation — a new show where I dive into the music that’s shaped my life and made waves in pop culture.

From personal favourites to nostalgic hits, it’s a handpicked mix that’s all about memories, emotions, and good vibes.

Tune in on 94.1FM 3WBC.
94.1FM 3WBC

