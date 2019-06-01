Breakfast in Bed
with Vince Butler
Thursday mornings 7am to 10am.
Weather reports, traffic reports, and a wide range of popular music with high Australian content.
Is there a better way to start your day than having breakfast in bed with Vince Butler on 94.1fm?
Breakfast in Bed crew
I am an eclectic presenter of Music and Comedy on 3WBC since 1996 and a life member. Prior to that, I was on 3AW, 3CR and 3RRR and I can play several musical instruments (badly) and I love all forms of music. My current shows are both on Thursdays: 7am to 10am – Breakfast in […]