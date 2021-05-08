3WBC VFL Football

VFL Football returns to 3WBC in 2021 with every Box Hill Hawks game live.

Join the 3WBC Commentary team as we bring you every Box Hill Hawks VFL game to you LIVE on your radio.

In 2021 our commentators are:

Paul Hooper

Brad Mullen

Peter Lausch

Melissa Fistric

Fletcher Fraser

Ben Taylor

Gemma Hooper

Phil Edwards

Stephen Prowse

3WBC Football broadcasts begin approximately 1 hour prior to game time.

2021 3WBC Football Broadcast Schedule