3WBC VFL Football
Written by admin on May 1, 2021
VFL Football returns to 3WBC in 2021 with every Box Hill Hawks game live.
Join the 3WBC Commentary team as we bring you every Box Hill Hawks VFL game to you LIVE on your radio.
In 2021 our commentators are:
- Paul Hooper
- Brad Mullen
- Peter Lausch
- Melissa Fistric
- Fletcher Fraser
- Ben Taylor
- Gemma Hooper
- Phil Edwards
- Stephen Prowse
3WBC Football broadcasts begin approximately 1 hour prior to game time.
2021 3WBC Football Broadcast Schedule
|Rnd
|Date
|Game
|Time
|Result
|1
|Sun, 17th May
|Box Hill V Casey Demons
|12:05pm
|BH 10.7 67 def by CD 17.16 118
|2
|Sat 24th May
|Box Hill V Northern Bullants
|2:00pm
|BH 17.10 112 def NB 8.8 56
|3
|Sun 2nd May
|Sandringham V Box Hill
|2:30pm
|SAN 15.8 98 def by BH 19.16 128
|4
|Sat 8th May
|Box Hill V Werribee
|2:35pm
|BH 8.5 53 def by WER 13.12 90
|5
|Sun 16th May
|Box Hill V North Melbourne
|12:05pm
|BH 23.12 150 def NM 6.6 42
|6
|Sun 23rd May
|Carlton V Box Hill
|12:05pm
|7
|Sat 29th May
|Box Hill V Port Melbourne
|2:05pm
|8
|w/e 5/6 June
|BYE
|9
|w/e 12/13 June
|Sydney V Box Hill
|TBC
|10
|w/e 19/20 June
|Southport V Box Hill
|TBC
|11
|w/e 26/27 June
|Box Hill V Aspley
|TBC
|12
|w/e 3/4 July
|BYE
|TBC
|13
|w/e 10/11 July
|Coburg V Box Hill
|TBC
|14
|w/e 17/18 July
|Casey Demons V Box Hill
|TBC
|15
|w/e 24/25 July
|Box Hill V Brisbane Lions
|TBC
|16
|w/e 31 July/1 Aug
|Frankston V Box Hill
|TBC
|17
|w/e 7/8 Aug
|Box Hill V Collingwood
|TBC
|18
|w/e 14/15 Aug
|BYE
|TBC
|19
|w/e 21/22 Aug
|Richmond V Box Hill
|TBC