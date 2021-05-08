3WBC VFL Football

VFL Football returns to 3WBC in 2021 with every Box Hill Hawks game live.

Join the 3WBC Commentary team as we bring you every Box Hill Hawks VFL game to you LIVE on your radio.

In 2021 our commentators are:

  • Paul Hooper
  • Brad Mullen
  • Peter Lausch
  • Melissa Fistric
  • Fletcher Fraser
  • Ben Taylor
  • Gemma Hooper
  • Phil Edwards
  • Stephen Prowse

3WBC Football broadcasts begin approximately 1 hour prior to game time.

2021 3WBC Football Broadcast Schedule

Rnd Date Game Time Result
1 Sun, 17th May Box Hill V Casey Demons 12:05pm BH 10.7 67 def by CD 17.16 118
2 Sat 24th May Box Hill V Northern Bullants 2:00pm BH 17.10 112 def NB 8.8 56
3 Sun 2nd May Sandringham V Box Hill 2:30pm SAN 15.8 98 def by BH 19.16 128
4 Sat 8th May Box Hill V Werribee 2:35pm BH 8.5 53 def by WER 13.12 90
5 Sun 16th May Box Hill V North Melbourne 12:05pm BH 23.12 150 def NM 6.6 42
6 Sun 23rd May Carlton V Box Hill 12:05pm
7 Sat 29th May Box Hill V Port Melbourne 2:05pm
8 w/e 5/6 June BYE
9 w/e 12/13 June Sydney V Box Hill TBC
10 w/e 19/20 June Southport V Box Hill TBC
11 w/e 26/27 June Box Hill V Aspley TBC
12 w/e 3/4 July BYE TBC
13 w/e 10/11 July Coburg V Box Hill TBC
14 w/e 17/18 July Casey Demons V Box Hill TBC
15 w/e 24/25 July Box Hill V Brisbane Lions TBC
16 w/e 31 July/1 Aug Frankston V Box Hill TBC
17 w/e 7/8 Aug Box Hill V Collingwood TBC
18 w/e 14/15 Aug BYE TBC
19 w/e 21/22 Aug Richmond V Box Hill TBC
