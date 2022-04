3WBC 2 – Streaming channel now available!

When the footy is on, do you still want to listen to your regularly scheduled 3WBC program?

NOW YOU CAN. 3WBC is now launching 3WBC – 2. Available on select programs when the footy is taking over the airways.

3WBC 2 is a dedicated streaming channel with your normally scheduled 3WBC programs.

Just click on the listen button at the top of this page and choose the 3WBC 2 – Second stream option.