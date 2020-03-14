Notice Of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Whitehorse Boroondara FM Community Radio Incorporated (3WBC) will be held at the following date:

Thursday, November 5th 2020 at 7:30pm

Due to the global pandemic and social distancing requirements, this years AGM will be held online via Zoom meetings.

The meeting can be access by clicking here.

Committee of Management Nominations

Nominations for the committee of management close on Friday, October 30th at 5PM.

We welcome all nominations for the committee with the nomination form can be accessed virtually from the following location:

https://3wbccom2020.paperform.co/

Should a vote for committee members be required on the evening, details will be shared to meeting participants in the meeting. The vote will be held online with individual responses anonymised.

